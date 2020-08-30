Dear Mary Anne, I extend my deepest sympathy to you and your family in the death of Fr. Louis. I know that he put up a great fight through a long illness, and please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers during the days and weeks ahead. I have very fond memories of you and him through my music and also my work on the Mission Committee as a fourth generation member of Nativity. Peace & Blessings and God's comfort to you and your family. Sincerely, Tommy Bishop (Union, SC)

