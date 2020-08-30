UNION, SC- The Reverend Louis Oleman Miller, Jr., 80, concluded his journey on God's earthly kingdom on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
He leaves on this earth his beloved wife, Mary Anne, of 45 years; his three children; two children in-law; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother and sister in-law; and two nieces.
His son, Louis Paul Miller and his wife, Caroline, and their children, Rhys & Avalyn of San Francisco, CA; his daughter, Andrea Lynn Miller Burger and her husband, Stacey, and their children, Austin & Nathan of Mauldin, SC; his son, CW03 David Keith Miller, USMC Retired, and his fiancé, Kelly DeMarco, and their children, Dorothy & Moria, of New Orleans, LA; Robin Chey Miller of New Orleans, LA; Virginia Anne Miller of New Orleans, LA; Hannah Miller Hotard and her husband, Clint, and their children, Delilah & Vincent, of Mandeville, LA; brother, Daniel Keith Miller and his wife, Beverly, of Kilmarmock, VA, and their children, Julie Miller Blanchfield and her husband, John, and their children, Helena of Amhurst, NY, Jennifer Miller-Johnston and her husband, SSG Matthew Johnston, of Anchorage, AK.
Reverend Miller was predeceased by his parents, Louis O. Miller, Sr. and Mary Virginia Snyder Miller; and his daughter in-law, Danielle Dawn Miller.
Born July 18, 1940 in Portsmouth, VA, he was a son of the late Louis O. Miller, Sr. and Mary Virginia Snyder Miller. His journey on God's earth took him through Frederick Military Academy, four years of service in the US Army where he graduated from Officers' Candidate School and was commissioned 2nd Lt. leaving the service as a 1st Lt. He graduated from the University of South Carolina, class of 1970, and did post graduate studies at the University of South Carolina in Mass Communications. Louis worked for five years in radio and television, journeyed through 24 years in Chamber of Commerce Management, having graduated from the US Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organizational Management at the University of Georgia and US Chambers' Academy for Organizational Management at the University of Notre Dame. He graduated from the University of the South, St. Luke's School of Theology in Sewanee, TN in 2005, earning his Masters in Divinity Degree. He was ordained a Deacon in the Episcopal Church at All Souls' Cathedral in Asheville, NC in May 2005. He was also ordained an Episcopal Priest in December 2005 at Christ Episcopal Church in Dublin, GA. He served as Rector at Christ Episcopal Church in Dublin, GA and as a Vicar of Calvary Episcopal Church in Glenn Springs, SC, and as Vicar of the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Union, SC.
The greatest love of his life was God, his wife, children and grandchildren, and the church where he preached, taught, and proclaimed the word of God to God's people, and where each Sunday at God's altar, administered the Body and Blood of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He cherished his earthly journey especially when it carried him to the shores of the Atlantic. The ocean shore was where he found solace and felt his strongest personal communication with God while enjoying time with his family. It was on the ocean shore where God stopped him and called him to the ordained ministry. While serving at Christ Episcopal Church in Dublin, GA, he began his prison ministry, sharing the Gospel and Holy Communion in the GA prison system at Dodge State Prison in Chester, GA. Throughout his illness he continued his trek to answer God's call to minister to prisoners, pursuing ordained ministry in the prison system for those who are called to faithfully serve God.
Reverend Miller was a licensed private pilot and enjoyed the peace, beauty, and adventure of flying. His avocations included model railroading and model RC historical, military, and futuristic airplanes and ships. He loved his books and was an avid reader, especially World and US History and Religious text and novels. He loved the expressive focus of writing and play writing.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date. The reverend Rob Brown, Rector and Reverend Paul Abernathy, Assistant Priest will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthews Episcopal Church and Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
"And he said to him, "You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind."
