Louis (Elmore) Patterson
Louis Elmore Patterson, age 96, of Inman, died September 7, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Wilmington, NC and the son of the late William and Rebecca Johnson Patterson. Louis loved his flowers and his dog, loved and adored his family but most of all he made an impact on everyone he touched. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers; Henry, Frank, Charlie, Bobby and Shorty Patterson, one sister, Harriet Perkins and a daughter, Tanya Patterson Lyles.
He is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Patterson Whiteside (Michael); five grandchildren, Michael Louis Whiteside, Taron Louis Patterson, Stephanie Lonnea Whiteside, Ebony Denise Lyles and Travis Lamont Lyles; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2 pm in the Chapel at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs with family officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the family.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
