Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
t Trinity United Methodist Church
626 Norwood Streer
Spartanburg, SC
Louisa (Hodges) Dodkin


1923 - 2020
Louisa (Hodges) Dodkin Obituary
Ms. Louisa Hodges Dodkin, born October 9, 1923, passed away peacefully at the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Hospice Home on December 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frederick Herbert Dodkin and the daughter of the late Reverend George Heyward Hodges and Louisa Fike Hodges.
She is survived by her four children, Louisa Dodkin Brown of Ellijay, GA, Frederick H. Dodkin of Simpsonville, SC, Gregory P. Dodkin of Las Vegas, NV, and George A. Dodkin (Mary) of Spartanburg, SC. She was the loving grandmother of John Brown (Lucy), Marcus Brown (Heather), Leah Dodkin, Heyward Dodkin Bonyata (Nick), and Benjamin Frederick Dodkin. She had six great-grandchildren.
An avid reader, Louisa attended Columbia College and later retired from the Spartanburg County Public Libraries system. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Spartanburg and a member of the John Nicholson Sunday School Class. She was an enthusiastic and devoted member of the Trinity UMC chancel choir for many years.
A service of joy and thanksgiving will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 626 Norwood Streer Spartanburg, SC 29302 on Saturday, January 11 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Trinity United Methodist Church of Spartanburg, address listed above.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
