Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Alverson Grove Baptist Church
3695 Peachtree Road
Inman, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Alverson Grove Baptist Church
3695 Peachtree Road
Inman, SC
Louise Blackwell Obituary
FINGERVILLE, SC- Mrs. Louise Blackwell, age 71 of Fingerville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
Louise was born on January 25, 1948 in Rutherfordton, NC to the late James and Effie Moles Vance. She had worked as a quality control inspector and was a member of Alverson Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Fred "Junior" Blackwell; two sons, Allen Blackwell and Jason Blackwell; daughter, Sandra Louise Padgett (Chris); brother, Roy Vance; four sisters, Nellie Gilland, Fae Haulk, Margaret Guffey, and Juanita Roach; and seven grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Alverson Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held following at 4:00pm with Rev. Curtis Daniel and Rev. Gary Atkins to officiate. Graveside service and interment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alverson Grove Baptist Church, 3695 Peachtree Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 27, 2019
