Louise Cox Brockman, 97, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1922 in Dothan, NC to the late William C. and Della Cox. The seventh of 12 children, she had many good stories about the fun times they had on the farm during the depression.
She graduated from Tabor City High School, attended Spartanburg Methodist College and finished at the University of SC with a degree in elementary education. She taught for more than 30 years, beginning during WWII at her hometown school, Guideway, and retiring from Woodland Elementary in Greer.
She loved teaching children, both at school and at church. She was a leader in both areas and enjoyed sharing her faith. She loved gardening, growing fresh vegetables and flowers. She was a faithful member of Bellview Baptist church for 60 years.
She married John B. Brockman, Jr. on January 26, 1946, spending 71 years together before his passing in 2017. They are survived by their 4 children Joselyn Holcombe (Cres), Diane Wilhelm (Jim), John Brockman III, and Miriam McKinney (Stan). Also, 4 Grandsons Justin Holcombe (Amy), Eric Holcombe (Christina), JB Wilhelm, Austin McKinney (Becca) and 2 great grandchildren Audra and Keaton Holcombe, two sisters, Roena Vaught and Carolyn Pollock. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by an infant son, Jerry Keith, one grandson, Brockman McKinney, 8 sisters and 1 brother.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bellview Baptist Church by Rev. Carey Caldwell. Interment will follow in the church sanctuary.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bellview Baptist Church, 901 Bellview Road, Woodruff, SC 29388.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 26, 2020