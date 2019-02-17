|
PENDLETON, SC- Louise Chapman Brian, 91, widow of Cecil Conrad Brian, passed away Friday, February 15, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Boiling Springs, SC, she was the daughter of the late Clautus Grover and Nellie Bell Holland Chapman. She was retired from the Milliken Excelsior Finishing Plant in Pendleton. Mrs. Brian was an active member of Lebanon Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Cecilia B. Page and Carrie B. Parker; nine grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nellie B. Hobbs and a granddaughter, Kimberly Marie Gibson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, at Lebanon Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church, 5150 Gentry Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
