|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Louise Elizabeth Curry Tower, 97, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at home with her daughter, Ellouise, by her side.
Louise was born on June 15, 1922, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Carl and Louse Jones Curry. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Elwood "Woody" Tower and one granddaughter, Krista Renee Tower-Bailey.
Louise attended the City of Pittsburgh schools, graduating from Taylor Alderdice High School. She went on to study art at Carnegie Institute under Joseph C. Fitzpatrick. She was also a Floral arranger, designing the flower arrangements for many weddings and other special occasions over the years.
Louise loved to travel. She and Woody went to Europe and the British Isles. They took Caribbean Cruises and traveled in Canada. They made many friends on these trips and one year they swapped houses with English friends for several months. After Woody passed away, Louise continued her travels with daughter Ellouise. Trips to Ireland and to the Holy Land; and, a ride on the Orient Express were highlights during this period of travel.
Louise loved the church and was active throughout her life. Louise and Woody raised their family in Coraopolis, PA and were active members of The United Methodist Church in that community. After the children were raised
Woody wanted to move back to the church of his youth and Louise and Elwood became members of Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Pittsburgh. They maintained their affiliation with the Episcopal Church, while living in Florida and finally in Spartanburg, where they became members of St. Matthews Episcopal Church. They were always part of the choirs and both served in a variety of capacities.
Survivors include her son, David Tower and wife, Barbara; her daughter, Ellouise Tower; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; nephews, Jack Stevenson and husband, Rob Bridges; R. Craig Tower and wife Maureen; her half-brother, Rick Curry; and her half-sister, Carla Albright.
A private service will be held in the Saint Matthew Memorial Garden, with Father Rob Brown and Father Paul Abernathy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Brotherhood of St. Matthews, 101 St. Matthew's Lane, Spartanburg, SC, 29301. Over the years since Woody's passing, The Brotherhood came to the rescue on many occasions, for yard work, home repair, and maintenance. Louise was so grateful to them, or Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr, Spartanburg, SC, 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 26, 2020