Louise Gardner Dickey moved to her permanent address in heaven on Thursday, April 30 2020. She was a loving mother to Gary Dickey (Jayne) and Debbie Hudson (Paul); dedicated grandmother of five, great-grandmother of 12, and great-great-grandmother of one. She exemplified family devotion.
Born January 23, 1928 to Harry and Daisy Gardner in Kershaw, SC, Louise was sister to two loving brothers, John Gardner and Ralph Gardner, who died early in her life. Ralph's son, Johnny, is a loving nephew, and only survivor of her immediate family.
For almost 60 years Louise was married to Ray O. Dickey, prior to his death in 2006.
Louise's life was filled with faith, family, church, and service to others. For more than 50 years she faithfully served Roebuck Baptist Church holding multiple offices; but dearly loved teaching and studying her Bible. Her cakes and pies were extremely popular and requested frequently.
After a career in banking management, Louise retired from BB&T which allowed her time to serve as a volunteer to many organizations. She especially enjoyed Carolina Pregnancy Center and serving the students of School District Six.
Louise's hand of friendship was extended to all she encountered and her prayers covered untold numbers. She lived long, loved well, and left the world a better place. She was so loved.
Private graveside services will be held at Roebuck Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Carolina Pregnancy Center, 103 Metro Drive, Spartanburg SC 29303.
Family is at home of her daughter, Debbie Hudson, 141 Shadow Lane in Lyman, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 1, 2020