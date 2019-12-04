Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Louise (Jackson) Gowan


1934 - 2019
Louise (Jackson) Gowan Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Louise Jackson Gowan, 85 of 2780 East Main Street passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at her home at Eden Terrace. Louise was born in Spartanburg County, SC on May 4, 1934, a daughter of the late Myrtle Turner Jackson and Thomas Frank Jackson. She was the widow of Robert F Gowan, Sr, having recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. She was the co-founder of Gowan's Men Shop and Fran's Fashions in Inman. She was a member of the Inman United Methodist Church. She is survived by a son, Robert F. "Bobby" Gowan and wife Robin of Boiling Springs, SC, a granddaughter, Emily Gowan of Aiken, SC; two brothers, Thomas Jackson of Boiling Springs, SC and Nathan Jackson of Spartanburg, SC. She was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Jackson Settle.
The family is at the home of her son, 220 Waters Edge Drive, Boiling Springs, SC and will receive friends Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Inman United Methodist Church, 27 Bishop Street, Inman, SC 29349.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Eden Terrace for their loving care.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
