Wellford- Mary Louise West High entered her eternal home on July 27, 2019. Awaiting her arrival were her husband, Leonard E. High, and siblings, Sarah West High and Gerald West.
The daughter of the late George and Mary West, Louise was born in 1925 in Spartanburg County.
She retired from Jackson Mill after more than 40 years of service. She later went to work for David Green Interiors. Louise was a faithful member of Jackson Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons and their spouses Wayne and Paula High of Pauline and Ray and Susan High of Inman; three grandchildren Kevin High, Michelle Patton, and Sarah Masterson; four great-grandchildren; four brothers, Carroll West, Rufus West (Gloria) and Wilbur West (Vivian) all of Wellford and Charles West (Kathy) of Landrum; two sisters, Betty Burgess (James) of Greenville and Brenda Settle (Carl) of Spartanburg; and a brother-in-law, Homer High of Inman.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Jackson Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Jim McMakin and Rev. Harold Johnson. Burial will follow in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Jackson Baptist Church, 2677 John Dodd Road, Wellford, SC 29385.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 30, 2019