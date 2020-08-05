SPARTANBURG, SC- Louise Reynolds Horde, 95, of Spartanburg, SC died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home. Born August 19, 1924 in Chesnee, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Harley and Myrtle Ezell Reynolds and widow of Robert Larry Horde.
A graduate of Winthrop College, Mrs. Horde was retired from Dorman High School having taught English and was head of the English department. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sister, Ruth Brannon of Weaverville, NC and eight nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers and a sister.
Private graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, conducted by The Rev. John L. Warren Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Myrtle Ezell Reynolds Endowment Fund, c/o Wofford College, 429 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
