Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
Louise (Weaver) Raines Obituary
LANDRUM- Louise Weaver Raines, 85, loving Mother and Grandmother went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on March 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Toy Ransom and Esther Gosnell Weaver and widow of Henry Franklin Raines.
She was a member of Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy and was a homemaker.
She is survived by a son, Douglas Henry Raines; four daughters, Betty Raines Harris, Margaret Raines Ralko, Freida Raines Becknell and Barbara Raines Robbins; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son Michael Charles Raines.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Jimmy Camp. Burial will be in Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy.
The family would like to express their appreciation for Hospice of the Carolina Foothills for their care of Mrs. Raines.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
