UNION. SC- Mrs. Louise Strange "Lou" Cogdill Wentz, age 79, wife of Robert M. Wentz, MD of 156 Mt. Vernon Rd., Union, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Wentz was born in Winnsboro, SC February 1, 1940, a daughter of the late Grady Strange and Reba Kathleen Sandifer Strange. She was a graduate of Winthrop College. Mrs. Wentz retired from Wallace Thomson Hospital as Administrative Assistant to the Hospital Chief Executive Officer following twenty plus years of service. She was a member of Duncan Acres United Methodist Church where she served on the Worship Committee. Mrs. Wentz was first married to the late Bobby Cogdill and was also predeceased by a son, Michael Cogdill.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Deborah Cogdill Edwards and husband Dean of Moore; six step-children: Susan Wentz of Union, Merritt "Tuie" Wentz, II and wife Lucy of Union, Billy Jack Wentz, Patrick Wentz and wife Beth all of Jonesville, Kathy Knox and husband Jimmy of Tullahoma, TN and Kevin Kingsmore and wife Crystal of Moore; two grandchildren: Jessica Edwards and Colby Edwards; two sisters: Sandy Clowney of Winnsboro and Georgianna "Ted" Seymour of Ozark, AL; a brother, H. Grady Strange, Jr of Lexington; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren she inherited from Dr. Wentz.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Duncan Acres United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Merritt Wentz, II. Burial will follow in Union Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Patrick Wentz, Billy Wentz, Robert Wentz, II, Brady Manus, Benny Clowney, Jr. and Allen Strange.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, May 6, 2019 at SR Holcombe Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Duncan Acres United Methodist Church, 417 Rice Avenue, Union, SC 29379.
SR Holcombe Funeral Home
(www.Holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 6, 2019