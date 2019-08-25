Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Mtn Baptist Church
1302 Little Mountain Road
Wellford, SC
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Mtn Baptist Church
1302 Little Mountain Road
Wellford, SC
More Obituaries for Louise Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise (Pack) Sims


1934 - 2019
Louise (Pack) Sims Obituary
WELLFORD, SC- Louise Pack Sims, 85, of Wellford, SC passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Autumn Care of Saluda. Born in Polk County, NC on March 7, 1934, a daughter of the late Leitha Jane (Richards) Pack and Jerry Thomas Pack and was the wife of the late Archie Lewis Sims. Mrs. Sims retired from International Wire and was a member of Little Mountain Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir and in the Jewell Campbell Sunday School Class.
She is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Hayes and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Little Mountain Baptist Church. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM at Little Mountain Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Godfrey officiating. Burial will be in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Mountain Baptist Church, 1302 Little Mountain Rd., Wellford, SC 29385.
The family would like to give a special you to Autumn Care of Saluda for all the love and care given to Mrs. Sims.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
