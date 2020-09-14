CHESNEE- Louvenia Hipps 78, of Chesnee passed peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Jessie "Gene" Hipps, 5 children, 20 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Louvenia was the daughter of the late William H. and Mildred G. Gore Smith. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Davis Chapel Wesleyan Church, with burial to follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
