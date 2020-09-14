1/1
Louvenia Hipps
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louvenia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESNEE- Louvenia Hipps 78, of Chesnee passed peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Jessie "Gene" Hipps, 5 children, 20 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Louvenia was the daughter of the late William H. and Mildred G. Gore Smith. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Davis Chapel Wesleyan Church, with burial to follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The full obituary may be viewed at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Davis Chapel Wesleyan Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved