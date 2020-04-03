|
Louvenia Porter, of 739 Nahant St., Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home.
A native of Spartanburg, S.C., she was the daughter of the late David C. and Josie Reid Johnson.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are three daughters: Donna Porter, Andrea Porter and Kim Harris all of Spartanburg, S.C; one sister, Hazel Johnson of Spartanburg, S.C.; two brothers, William and Robert Johnson of Spartanburg, S.C.; three Grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 3, 2020