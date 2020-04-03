Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Resources
More Obituaries for Louvenia Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louvenia Porter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louvenia Porter Obituary
Louvenia Porter, of 739 Nahant St., Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home.
A native of Spartanburg, S.C., she was the daughter of the late David C. and Josie Reid Johnson.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are three daughters: Donna Porter, Andrea Porter and Kim Harris all of Spartanburg, S.C; one sister, Hazel Johnson of Spartanburg, S.C.; two brothers, William and Robert Johnson of Spartanburg, S.C.; three Grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louvenia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -