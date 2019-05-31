Home

Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. PO BOX 758
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. PO BOX 758
Lyman, SC 29365
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. PO BOX 758
Lyman, SC 29365
DUNCAN- Lowell Marshall Carson, 84, husband of 52 years to Brenda DeZern Carson, of Duncan, passed away on May 27, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son to the late John Mitchell Carson and Geneva Elizabeth Kilby Carson.
Lowell's personality made him an enjoyable person to be around. He was known for his sense of humor, "Professional Encourager", and a loyal husband, brother and caregiver. He served in the Air Force and was a member of Morning Side Baptist Church.
Along with his wife he is survived by Kim Addis (widow of Paul Addis), Timothy DeZern; Jaylyn and Madison Addis and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with service at 11:00 at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 14050 E. Wade Hampton Blvd. Greer, SC 29651.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675 – 8517 or woundedwarriorproject.org
Living Waters Funeral Home
Lyman
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 31, 2019
