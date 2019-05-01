|
|
Mrs. Lucile Cole, 95 of New Bedford Church Rd., New Prospect, SC entered into eternal rest April 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Stanyarne Tillerson and Annie Mae Wilkins. Mrs. Cole was the last descendant of her immediate family.
She leaves to cherish fond and loving memories, a daughter, Mrs. JacQueline Lee of New Prospect SC; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May, 4 2019 at 2PM in the New Bedford Baptist Church. Family will be receiving friends Friday, May 3, 2019 from 7-8 PM at Cannon's Chapel of Funeral Service Inman, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 1, 2019