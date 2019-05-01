Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
New Bedford Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucile Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Lucile Cole

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mrs. Lucile Cole Obituary
Mrs. Lucile Cole, 95 of New Bedford Church Rd., New Prospect, SC entered into eternal rest April 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Stanyarne Tillerson and Annie Mae Wilkins. Mrs. Cole was the last descendant of her immediate family.
She leaves to cherish fond and loving memories, a daughter, Mrs. JacQueline Lee of New Prospect SC; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May, 4 2019 at 2PM in the New Bedford Baptist Church. Family will be receiving friends Friday, May 3, 2019 from 7-8 PM at Cannon's Chapel of Funeral Service Inman, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now