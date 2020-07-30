CAMPOBELLO, SC- Mrs. Lucile Thomason Parks, age 87, of Campobello, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at NHC Greenville.
Mrs. Parks was born on August 13, 1932 to the late James and Nora Gilliam Thomason. She had worked as a cafeteria worker at Spartanburg County Public Schools and was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church where she was very active in her Sunday School Class, was the Hostess Director of the church, and was children's Sunday School teacher for over 25 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Parks and a great-granddaughter, Waverly Claire Inman.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Parks of Campobello; six sisters, Dorothy Hammett (Robert), Vera Israel (Robert), Joyce Mintz, Vivian Raines (Ray), Alma Montemayer (Monte), and Freida Martin (John); three brothers, Harold Thomason (Karen), Claude Thomason (Pamela), and Lynn Thomason (Patsi); and one granddaughter, Emily Parks Inman (Baron); great-great grandchildren, Oden, Ezra, and Paisley Inman; extended family, Russ and Nikki Shaw and children, Tyler, Jacob, Heather, Eli, and Isaac of Cedartown, GA, Brian and Mary Scott and daughter, Elizabeth of Gadsden, AL, Justin and Rachel Whitt of Alexandria, AL, Devin and Erin Hoover and children, Molly, Chase, and Maddie of Taylors, SC, and Beth Hansel and Noah Hansel of Fountain Inn, SC.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Holly Springs Baptist Church, 251 Hannon Road, Inman, SC 29349. Funeral service will follow at 3:00pm at the church with Pastor Tim Clark to officiate and Ray Raines to delivery a eulogy. Graveside service and interment will follow the funeral service in the church cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes in Spartanburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children of the Promise, 414 Cantrell Loop, Cedartown, GA 30125.
