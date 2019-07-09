|
INMAN, SC- Lucile West Gosnell, 87, formerly of 151 Seigle Drive, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Rosecrest Retirement Community. Lucile was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on February 18, 1932, a daughter of the late Jessie James West and Mae Sue Nodine West. She was the widow of Marion Delen Gosnell. She was a homemaker and a member of Inman First Free Will Baptist Church.
Mrs. Gosnell is survived by two sons, Phillip Gosnell and his wife, Eunice, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; Barney Gosnell and his wife, Elaine of Spartanburg, South Carolina; four brothers, Michael West and his wife, Brenda, of Gramling, South Carolina; Fred West, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; Leon West and his wife Debra of Spartanburg, South Carolina; Willie West, of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Lucile is also survived by seven grandchildren, Cindy Cartee, Jessica Smith, January Garrity, Lindsay Garrity, Anderson Gosnell, Henry Gosnell, Teagan Gosnell and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Gosnell was predeceased by five brothers, Roy, John, Cecil, Claude and Harold West; two sisters, Eleanor Fowler, Grace Emery and one great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 2:45 PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Chapel, conducted by Rev. Sean Fortner. Burial will at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29304. The families are at their respective homes.
