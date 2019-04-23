|
CHESNEE- Mrs. Lucille Spake Bridges, 89, of Chesnee passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. A native of Spartanburg County, she was the wife of the late James Lafayette "J.L." Bridges and the daughter of the late Joe and Mary Sue Spake. She was a life-long member of Buck Creek Baptist Church, Chesnee, SC, and a member of the Ideal Goodwill Sunday School Class.
After many years of service as a seamstress, she took on the role of Biscuit Baker at McDonalds, Chesnee Hwy. Location, feeding hundreds of hungry customers each morning. She was awarded the Champion Biscuit Maker award several times. When she retired, she enjoyed several happy years as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was loved and will be missed.
She is survived by her son, Jim Bridges and wife, Carolyn, her daughter, Kathy Smoak and husband, Charlie, and her son Joe Bridges and wife, Becky. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Missey Martin and husband, Trey, Brandi Bishop, and husband, Brian, Jeff Bridges, and wife, Lindsey, and Nick Bridges, and wife, Monica; five step-grandchildren, Kevin Smoak, Troy Smoak, Barry Smoak, James Brooks and Tres Brooks; ten great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Johnny Spake; one sister, Mary Jolley; and sister-in-law, Beatrice Spake. She was also survived by very special friends Alysha and Terry Fowler and their daughter, Ava Lee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Bridges, and her daughter-in-law, Margaret Bridges, brother, Joe Hubert Spake, and sister, Janie Ruth Spake.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Funeral services will follow in the Chapel at 11:00 am with the Rev. Scott Scrimpsher and the Rev. Kenny McDowell officiating. A eulogy will be presented by Mrs. Peggy Blanton. Interment will be in Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
She lived at Brookview Healthcare for several years, where she received excellent, loving care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Brookview Healthcare Activities Fund, 510 Thompson Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the home of Jim and Carolyn Bridges, 125 Blalock Coves Dr. Chesnee, SC. 29323
