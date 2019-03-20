Home

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Arrowwood Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Arrowwood Baptist Church
Lucille O. Jolley

Lucille O. Jolley Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Lucille O. Jolley, 95, widow of Dewey Jolley passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Rosecrest Retirement Community.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Arrowwood Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
