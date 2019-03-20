|
CHESNEE, SC- Lucille O. Jolley, 95, widow of Dewey Jolley passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Rosecrest Retirement Community.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Arrowwood Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019