Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
Lucille (Toney) Padgett


1927 - 2019
Lucille (Toney) Padgett Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Lucille Toney Padgett, 91, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her home. Born December 27, 1927, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Claude Jackson Toney and Elizabeth Dodd Toney. She was the loving wife to the late William "Bill" R. Padgett, Jr. for 62 years.
A 1945 graduate of Spartanburg High School, Mrs. Padgett was a member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg and a former member of the Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker, GA. She was also a former member of Green Street Baptist Church in Spartanburg.
Survivors include her two daughters, Janice and Gail Padgett, both of Spartanburg, SC; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, C. J. Toney, Jr.
Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 AM, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Steve Wise.
The family respectfully requests instead of flowers, each individual do a good deed to help someone else in Lucille's memory; or memorials may be made to The Bridge Ministry, c/o First Baptist Church, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Special thanks to Spartanburg Regional Home Care & Hospice for their kindness during the past several weeks.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 10, 2019
