SPARTANBURG, SC- Lucille Fowler Peahuff, 91, of Spartanburg, SC, went home to be with her husband, Robert S. Peahuff and her parents, Wheeler and Janie Arrowwood Fowler on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born July 4, 1928, she lived in Cowpens, SC all of her life and has worked at several manufacturing companies, retiring from Progress Lighting in Cowpens. She was a member of Love Springs Baptist Church, enjoyed reading, watching her hummingbirds, and especially being with her family.
Survivors include her children, Elaine Simms, Janice Sanders (Doug), Tommy Peahuff (Robin), and Ray Peahuff; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jimmy Fowler (Pat), Harold Fowler, and Sarah Hutchins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by 3 sisters, Margaret Cash, Annie Sprouse, and Geneva Smith; and 6 brothers, Charlie, Oliver, William, Leroy, George, and Jack Fowler.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Love Springs Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Ron Culbertson and The Rev. Kenneth Cash. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers are Pete Harris, Johnny Harris, Aaron Plemmons, Robert Peahuff, Joshua Roame, J. R. Brown, Chris Stonell, Robbie Williams, and honorary pallbearer, Brian Peahuff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Love Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 554 Sunny Slope Drive, Cowpens, SC 29330.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 28, 2020