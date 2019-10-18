|
Mrs. Lucille Rookard entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born in Kingsport. TN to the late Eddie Meadows and Carrie (John) Meadows McKissick. Mrs. Rookard was the widow of John L. Rookard.
Lucille attended public schools in Spartanburg, SC. She graduated from Friendship Junior College High School. Mrs. Rookard received her B.A. Degree from Benedict College and M. A. Degree from South Carolina State College in Orangeburg, SC. She also attended Indiana University.
Mrs. Rookard was a retired educator from Z. L. Madden Elementary School. She was also a substitute teacher at Cleveland Elementary School and Park Hills Elementary School.
Mrs. Rookard was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church where she served in the W. L. Wilson Gospel Choir, Missionary Society, Sunday School, Nominating Committee and as the president of the Martha Norris Missionary Circle. She served with the Bee Street Sympathy Club for over thirty years. Mrs. Rookard also served as a member of the Spartanburg County Women's Missionary Ministry, board member of Church Women United, Inc. and president of Spartanburg County Sympathy Club Convention.
Lucile was also a member for fifty years and past president of the Gamma Mu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. She was the advisor for the Amicae Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
Mrs. Rookard was a member of the Jeptha Chapter No. 21 Order of Eastern Star where she served as the Chapter Secretary for many years.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her son, Eric Keith (Sylvia) Rookard; her two grandsons; and her three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of the Life of Lucille Rookard will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 502 S. Daniel Morgan Ave., Spartanburg, SC. Dr. M. Keith McDaniel, Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in the Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Order of Eastern Star Rites will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Rites will be held in a private ceremony.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 18, 2019