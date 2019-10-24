|
WOODRUFF- Myrtice Lucille "Lucy" Stone McMahan, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Born in Woodruff on June 30, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Ellen Stone Rochester and the widow of Grover McMahan.
Lucy was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodruff, graduate of Woodruff High School, Draughan Business College and a retired employee with WR Grace (Cryovac Division) Graphic Arts Dept.
She is survived by a sister, Jo Ann R. Wilkie and her husband, Evans of Simpsonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Lucy is also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth S. Burke; brother, Ronald Wayne "Tubby" Rochester and step-father, Wade L. Rochester.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until 12:15 PM prior to the 1:00 PM Graveside service at Graceland East Memorial Park, Simpsonville, SC., officiated by Rev. Andrew Shull.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Music Ministry, 801 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff, SC 29388 or Bramlett United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, 2043 Bramlett Church Road, Gray Court, SC 29645
Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 24, 2019