WOODRUFF, SC- Lucy Floree Smith, 98 of 3343 Price House Road died July 13, 2020.She was the daughter of late Eddie Yarbough and Fannie Jones Yarbough and wife of the late James Smith.
A member of Mt.Calvary Baptist Church, Cross Keys, SC.
Survivors include one sister, Fannie R. Martin of Fostoria, Ohio and three step-grandchildren .
Graveside Service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Mt.Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Cross Keys, SC
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.