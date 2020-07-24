1/1
Lucy Floree Smith
WOODRUFF, SC- Lucy Floree Smith, 98 of 3343 Price House Road died July 13, 2020.She was the daughter of late Eddie Yarbough and Fannie Jones Yarbough and wife of the late James Smith.
A member of Mt.Calvary Baptist Church, Cross Keys, SC.
Survivors include one sister, Fannie R. Martin of Fostoria, Ohio and three step-grandchildren .
Graveside Service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Mt.Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Cross Keys, SC
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt.Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
To my aunt Lucy Smith u was a great aunt to the Dillard's Yvette,Yvonne,Isacc,Harvey,and Alexis,Alberto,we all cherish the fond memories.We loved u so much rest now our sweet angle.
Yvonne Dillard
Family
