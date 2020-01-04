|
Mrs. Lula Christine Glenn, 71, peacefully entered into eternal rest on January 3, 2020. Mrs. Glenn was the daughter of the late John Martin and Ethel Marie Martin. She was the wife of Harold Joe Glenn.
Mrs. Glenn was a graduate of Carver High School.
Christine was a member of Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church where she previously served as Deaconess, member of the Usher Board, Young Matrons Ministry, Senior Sunday School Class and Senior Choir.
She was formerly employed with Beverage Air.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her husband, Harold Joe Glenn; her two daughters, Daphine Glenn-Robinson (Richard) of Chicago, IL and Dana Glenn-Leach (Lamar) of Spartanburg, SC; her sister, Janice Robinson (Willis) of Spartanburg, SC; her sister-in-law, Gertrude Dawkins of Spartanburg, SC; her grandchildren, Victoria Robinson and Andrew Robinson both of Chicago, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Graveside Services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1552 Switzer Greenpond Rd., Woodruff, SC.
The family will receive friends at the home, 232 Pioneer Pl., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 4, 2020