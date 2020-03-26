|
|
TRYON -- Lula Mary Burrell, 99, of Tryon passed away, Sunday afternoon, March 15, 2020 at White Oak Manor of Tryon.
Miss Burrell will lie in state Friday, March 27, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the McFarland Funeral Chapel for anyone that would like to pay their respects.
A celebration of Miss Burrell's life will be held at a later date.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Tryon, North Carolina
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 26, 2020