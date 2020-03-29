Home

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Fingerville United Methodist Church Cemetery
Hwy. 11
Fingerville, SC
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Fingerville United Methodist Church Cemetery
Luna (Alverson) Greenway


1923 - 2020
Luna (Alverson) Greenway Obituary
Spartanburg, SC- Luna Alverson Greenway, 96, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at her home. Born June 27, 1923 in Campobello, SC, she was the daughter of the late John and Sally Ann Young Alverson, and the widow of John Abner Greenway.
Luna was a longtime textile employee working for Whitney Mills, Arkwright Mills, and Saxon Mills, then later worked for Waccamaw Pottery and Target. She was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include her daughters, Becky Hayes of the home and Jackie Greenway Atkins (Reggie); grandchildren, Mickey, Steve, Nancy (Danny), John and Rusty; great grandchildren, Christian (Ricky), Courtney, Amber, Kale, Taylor, Brianna, Brandon, Owen, Tyler, Aaron, Jaden and Caleb; great great grandchildren, Conor, Michael, Kaydence, Shelby and Kayson; her sister, Emma Smith of Inman, SC. She was also predeceased by her sons, Donald Greenway and Freddie Greenway, grandson, Ricky Hayes, and siblings, Ann, Beulah, Bob and Bill.
Visitation will be at 1:00 – 1:45 PM Monday, March 30, 2020 at Fingerville United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hwy. 11, Fingerville, SC 29349. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Sammy Sutton.
The family will be at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
