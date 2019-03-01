Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the residence
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mesopotamia United Methodist Church Cemetery
135 State Road
Gaffney, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lunette Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lunette Vaughn


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lunette Vaughn Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Lunette "Lou" Vaughn, 87, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Regional Hospice House.
Miss Vaughn was a native of Cherokee County and a daughter of the late Jeff and Ellen Trammell Vaughn. She was a retired employee of Owens-Corning. She was a caring and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She spent her entire life caring for other family members as well. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 am, at Mesopotamia United Methodist Church Cemetery, 135 State Road, Gaffney, SC 29340 officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cash.
Memorials may be made to Regional Hospice House, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at the residence between 12:00 noon and 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now