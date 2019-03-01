|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Lunette "Lou" Vaughn, 87, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Regional Hospice House.
Miss Vaughn was a native of Cherokee County and a daughter of the late Jeff and Ellen Trammell Vaughn. She was a retired employee of Owens-Corning. She was a caring and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She spent her entire life caring for other family members as well. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 am, at Mesopotamia United Methodist Church Cemetery, 135 State Road, Gaffney, SC 29340 officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cash.
Memorials may be made to Regional Hospice House, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at the residence between 12:00 noon and 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019