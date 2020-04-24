Home

John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
Luther W. Smith III Obituary
Luther W. Smith, III passed on April 20, 2020. He was the son of the late Luther W. Smith, Jr. and Lillie M. Smith-Littlejohn.
He was preceded in death by: his brother, Bennie Lee Smith.
Mr. Smith is survived by: his brother, Luther Smith; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews and cousins.
Visitation for Luther W. Smith, III will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 24, 2020
