Luther W. Smith, III passed on April 20, 2020. He was the son of the late Luther W. Smith, Jr. and Lillie M. Smith-Littlejohn.
He was preceded in death by: his brother, Bennie Lee Smith.
Mr. Smith is survived by: his brother, Luther Smith; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews and cousins.
Visitation for Luther W. Smith, III will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 24, 2020