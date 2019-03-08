|
|
INMAN, SC- Niles Leonard "Lyn" Etchison, 47, of 651 Windmill Hill Road, Inman, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019
The family is at the home and will receive friends 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 10th at Seawright Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 Sunday at Seawright Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: of Spartanburg, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or Defenders For Children at
https://www.defendersforchildren.org/
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019