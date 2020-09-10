INMAN, SC- Lynda Cheryl Revels Luttrell, 71, of Inman passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Born May 10, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Landrum Odell Revels, Sr. and the late Molly Agnes Revels and was the widow of the late Artis Laird Luttrell. Mrs. Luttrell was a homemaker and a member of State Line Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is one son, Harvey Clay Luttrell, II (Theresa); one daughter, Angela Lynn Luttrell (Jimmy); three brothers, James Aaron Revels (Peggy), Landrum Odell Revels, Jr. and the Rev. Johnny Darrell Revels, Sr. (Shelia); two sisters, Syldia Revels Dedmon and Janice Revels McDowell (Danny); and six grandchildren, Talon Artis Laird Luttrell, Lorelai Jordan Luttrell, Harvey Clay Luttrell, III, Landrum Jameson Hayes Luttrell, Benjamin Stone Brettholz and Chloe Vaughn Brettholz. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Lillian Daisy Agnes Luttrell.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at State Line Baptist Church with the Rev. Kris Showen and the Rev. Darrell Revels officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to State Line Baptist Church, 13285 State Line Road, Gaffney, SC 29341 or to your local Animal Shelter.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee