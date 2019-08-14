Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of Life Springs Church
1641 Old Furnace Road
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Ratliff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Jeanne (Fox) Ratliff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda Jeanne (Fox) Ratliff Obituary
Lynda Jeanne Fox Ratliff, 69, of Chesnee, SC, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Surviving to carry on her memory is devoted husband, Ennis Eugene Ratliff, Jr.; children, Chad (Lisa) Ratliff, of Gaffney, SC and Rebecca (Michael) Tolleson, of Chesnee, SC; grandchildren, Allie, Michael, Justin and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Micah, Roman and Olivia; and brothers, Hayden A Fox Jr. and John Gibson Fox.
Lynda is predeceased by her parents, Hayden A. Fox & Norma Jean Gibson Fox.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 starting at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Life Springs Church, 1641 Old Furnace Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.