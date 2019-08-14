|
|
Lynda Jeanne Fox Ratliff, 69, of Chesnee, SC, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Surviving to carry on her memory is devoted husband, Ennis Eugene Ratliff, Jr.; children, Chad (Lisa) Ratliff, of Gaffney, SC and Rebecca (Michael) Tolleson, of Chesnee, SC; grandchildren, Allie, Michael, Justin and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Micah, Roman and Olivia; and brothers, Hayden A Fox Jr. and John Gibson Fox.
Lynda is predeceased by her parents, Hayden A. Fox & Norma Jean Gibson Fox.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 starting at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Life Springs Church, 1641 Old Furnace Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019