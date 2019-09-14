Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Landrum Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Landrum Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Bustle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Neill Bustle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda Neill Bustle Obituary
LANDRUM, SC- Lynda Neill Bustle died peacefully in her Landrum, SC home on September 12, 2019 at the age of 74.
Lynda is survived by her husband, Darrell Ray Bustle and her sister, Beth Morrison Neill of Winston-Salem, NC; her daughter Amy Bustle Connelly and husband, Brian Connelly of Landrum, SC and their children, Jamie, Jordan and Xander; and her son, Darrell Neill Bustle and his wife, Lisa Bustle of Gilbert, SC and their children Savannah and Thad.
Lynda was born July 9, 1945, to Robert William Neill and Ruth Morrison Neilland grew up in Troutman, NC. She maintained many lifelong friends from this time. Lynda graduated as valedictorian from Troutman High in 1963. She graduated from Appalachian State in December 1966 with a teaching degree and later received her Master's Degree in Teaching from Converse College.
Lynda married Darrell Bustle on Dec. 18, 1966. They were friends since the first grade and started dating on their senior high school trip. Lynda taught in several schools in NC and SC ending her career at Mabry Middle School teaching 7th grade math, her favorite subject. Darrell and Lynda owned Landrum Hardware for 17 years and Landrum Self Storage for 10 years.
Lynda and Darrell had a wonderful 52 year marriage. They enjoyed traveling the world, and shag dancing in North Myrtle Beach. Lynda was a phenomenal sister, and a devoted mother and grandmother. She was dedicated to her teaching career and a multiple time teacher of the year. Lynda was an active member of Landrum Methodist Church.
A celebration of Lynda's life will be held Monday, September 16th at 2pm. There will be a visitation with the family starting at 1pm. The service and visitation will be at Landrum Methodist Church with Pastor Kevin Dalton officiating.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Landrum Methodist's Backpack Ministry at 227 N Howard Ave, Landrum, SC 29356 (mark with "backpacks") or the Alzheimer's Association, 901 S Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Petty Funeral Home
Download Now