|
|
LANDRUM, SC- Lynda Neill Bustle died peacefully in her Landrum, SC home on September 12, 2019 at the age of 74.
Lynda is survived by her husband, Darrell Ray Bustle and her sister, Beth Morrison Neill of Winston-Salem, NC; her daughter Amy Bustle Connelly and husband, Brian Connelly of Landrum, SC and their children, Jamie, Jordan and Xander; and her son, Darrell Neill Bustle and his wife, Lisa Bustle of Gilbert, SC and their children Savannah and Thad.
Lynda was born July 9, 1945, to Robert William Neill and Ruth Morrison Neilland grew up in Troutman, NC. She maintained many lifelong friends from this time. Lynda graduated as valedictorian from Troutman High in 1963. She graduated from Appalachian State in December 1966 with a teaching degree and later received her Master's Degree in Teaching from Converse College.
Lynda married Darrell Bustle on Dec. 18, 1966. They were friends since the first grade and started dating on their senior high school trip. Lynda taught in several schools in NC and SC ending her career at Mabry Middle School teaching 7th grade math, her favorite subject. Darrell and Lynda owned Landrum Hardware for 17 years and Landrum Self Storage for 10 years.
Lynda and Darrell had a wonderful 52 year marriage. They enjoyed traveling the world, and shag dancing in North Myrtle Beach. Lynda was a phenomenal sister, and a devoted mother and grandmother. She was dedicated to her teaching career and a multiple time teacher of the year. Lynda was an active member of Landrum Methodist Church.
A celebration of Lynda's life will be held Monday, September 16th at 2pm. There will be a visitation with the family starting at 1pm. The service and visitation will be at Landrum Methodist Church with Pastor Kevin Dalton officiating.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Landrum Methodist's Backpack Ministry at 227 N Howard Ave, Landrum, SC 29356 (mark with "backpacks") or the Alzheimer's Association, 901 S Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 14, 2019