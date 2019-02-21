Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holly Springs Baptist Church
Rutherfordton, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Holly Springs Baptist Church
Rutherfordton, NC
Lyndal B. Stott Obituary
COLUMBUS- Lyndal Bonds Stott, 67, of Columbus went home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Hubert Lee and Lois Guest Bonds and wife of Gary Michael Stott for 49 years.
She was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church. She was the beloved wife, mother and nana to her husband, children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Stott; a son Gary Michael Stott, Jr.; two daughters Monica Jo Stott and Bridget Stott Scoggins; a brother Bobby Lee Bonds; and seven grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Holly Springs Baptist Church, Rutherfordton, NC. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 at the church conducted by Rev. Scott Moneyham. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
