SPARTANBURG, SC- Lynn D. Wilson, 72, of Spartanburg, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born October 18, 1947, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Marguerite Bullington Dye.
Mrs. Wilson loved God, her church, her family, and enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. She retired from teaching at the SC School for the Deaf and Blind.
Surviving is her husband of 51 years, Darwin J. Wilson. She was the loving mother to her son, Timothy Wilson (Caroline) of Charleston, SC and her daughter, Esther Gosnell (Nicholas) of Pauline, SC; and her two precious grandsons, Luke Gosnell and Wyatt Gosnell of Pauline, SC. She will be greatly missed by her family along with many lifelong friends.
In the interest of health, safety, and current regulations a limited number of attendees will be allowed at a graveside service at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, conducted by The Rev. Tony Cribb and The Rev. Brandon Lewis. However, the service will be live for friends and family through Lynn's current church Facebook page, Renovation Church https://www.facebook.com/myrenovationchurch/.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jerusalem Prayer Team at www.jerusalemprayerteam.org.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 15, 2020