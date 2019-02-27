|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- M. Lynn Stewart Mullis, 64, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home.
Born February 24, 1954 in Charlotte, NC, Lynn was a daughter of the late Samuel Richard and Hilda Faye Fisher Stewart. Lynn graduated from Harry P Harding High School in 1972 and went on to make a career in Fashion Retail Management before joining her husband at Inline FluidPower. Lynn enjoyed antiquing, exercising at the gym, spending time at the beach, her pets, and spending time with family and friends.
Lynn was predeceased by her brother, Mark Stewart.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Randy Mullis; fur-baby "Chase"; her brothers, Sam Stewart (Betsy), Eric Stewart, Neil Stewart (Jennifer); sister, Becky Stewart (Robin King); nieces, Nina Lynn Stewart and Ellis Faye Stewart; aunt, "Mama Doo" Thornton; as well as many other loving family and friends.
A celebration reception will be held at Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, March 2nd, 2:00-4:00PM.
The family would like to thank the Spartanburg Regional Hospice and Health Care System for their excellent care of Lynn in her final days.
In Lieu of Flowers Memorials can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or , 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019