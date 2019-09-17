Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 N. Church St.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel C. Cummings


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel C. Cummings Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mabel Church Metcalfe Cummings, 72, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her home. Born February 15, 1947, in Exeter, NH, she was the daughter of the late Edward Burgess Metcalfe and Ethel Louise Call Metcalfe.
A graduate of Exeter High School, Mrs. Cummings enjoyed playing Bingo, going to yard sales, keeping up with family and friends on Facebook, and was very involved in going to the Community Center. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Exeter, NH and Blacksburg, SC.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Richard Cummings; son, Brian S. Pressler (Keiko N.) of Papillion, NE; grandchildren, Sarah Pressler of Okinawa, Japan, Joshua Pressler and Melissa Pressler, both of Papillion, NE; brother, George Metcalfe of Exeter, NH; and sister, Marjorie Pollock (David) of Woodruff, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Robert Metcalfe; and step-daughter, Shana Sommers.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, by The Rev. Andy Case.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.