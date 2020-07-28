GAFFNEY, SC- Mabel Clarise Walker, 85, of Gaffney, SC formerly of Spartanburg, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 4, 1935 in Spartanburg, she was one of six children born to the late Lem Walker and Lucy Smith Walker. She was a retired textile employee.
Survivors include her daughter, Wanda D. Beach (Jack) of Spartanburg, SC; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Gloria Marjean Waddell.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Wanda D. Beach.
