|
|
Graveside service for Mabel A. McAbee, 76, of 19 Lynwood Drive, Spartanburg, SC will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 3 pm at Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 93 Mt Calvary Church Rd., Whitestone, SC. She was the daughter of the late William and Mattie McAbee Dillard. She was a member of Mt Calvary Baptist Church Whitestone retired from Borden's. She is survived by one son, Bobby Dawkins (Sabrina Scott); two daughters, Annette Dorsey and Debra (Adrian) Thomas; one sister, Barbara Jean Maxwell; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 8, 2020