Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Mt Calvary Baptist Church
93 Mt Calvary Church Rd.
Whitestone, SC
View Map
Mabel McAbee Obituary
Graveside service for Mabel A. McAbee, 76, of 19 Lynwood Drive, Spartanburg, SC will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 3 pm at Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 93 Mt Calvary Church Rd., Whitestone, SC. She was the daughter of the late William and Mattie McAbee Dillard. She was a member of Mt Calvary Baptist Church Whitestone retired from Borden's. She is survived by one son, Bobby Dawkins (Sabrina Scott); two daughters, Annette Dorsey and Debra (Adrian) Thomas; one sister, Barbara Jean Maxwell; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -