J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in the Historic Chapel
161 N. Dean Street
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Macaria "Carrie" Bandigas


1951 - 2019
Macaria "Carrie" Bandigas Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Macaria "Carrie" Vinluan Bandigas, 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family after a long battle with lung cancer.
Carrie was born on April 8, 1951 in Canan, Paniqui, Tarlac, Philippines. She graduated from Far Eastern University in the Philippines with a Bachelor's degree in Nursing. Carrie was a retired registered nurse with nearly 35 years of service at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
Carrie was predeceased by her father and mother, Proceso and Antonina Vinluan.
She is survived by her husband, Temistocles "Tim" Bandigas; her two sons, Ray Jason Bandigas and Tim "Sonny" Bandigas; her daughter, Rowena Lynn Bandigas; and her only grandchild, Alexander "Alex" Bandigas. Carrie is also survived by her brothers, Crispin Vinluan and Sergio Vinluan; and her sisters, Aurora Vinluan and Estrella V. Manalo.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 11th, 6-8PM at Dunbar Funeral Home, 690 Southport Road, Roebuck, SC 29376.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 12th, 10AM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in the Historic Chapel, 161 N. Dean Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
