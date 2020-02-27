|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Macie Meredith Pridgeon, 83, of Chesnee died Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born September 6, 1936, to the late Samuel Ligon and Carrie Finger Meredith and was the wife of the late Walter Lamar Pridgeon. She was first married to the late Harold Loyd Ervin and was an LPN at Spartanburg Regional Oncology. Mrs. Pridgeon was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Beth Gilreath of Boiling Springs and Connie Hembree (Rick) of Cowpens; one sister, Roberta Krebeck of Florida; three grandchildren, Matthew Gilreath (Heather), Kelly Waugerman and Heath Hembree (Maci); and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will follow in the Chapel at 1:30 pm with the Rev. Jason Metcalf officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 27, 2020