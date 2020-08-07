1/1
MacKay Alexander Hulsey
1996 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MacKay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROEBUCK, SC- MacKay Alexander Hulsey, 24, of Roebuck was tragically taken from this earth on Friday, July 31, 2020, in a plane accident in Alaska, along with the lives of his beloved girlfriend, Kirstin Nicole Wright, his brother, Caleb Parker Hulsey and his wife, Heather Dillard Hulsey.
MacKay was born on March 6, 1996, in Spartanburg, a son to Heather Denise Purdie Hulsey and William Alan Hulsey. He was a 2014 graduate of Dorman High School where he was a member of the Varsity Tennis Team.
MacKay became a personal trainer after he found that fitness helped with his depression and weight issues which he had struggled with for years. He used his passion for fitness to help improve people's lives, not only physically but also emotionally. He believed in helping people and used his own stories of past struggles with depression to connect with and motivate others to achieve their goals. He loved everything animals and had such a great love of life!
Along with his parents, MacKay is survived by brother, Harrison Alan Hulsey; grandparents, Edith and Alexander MacKay Purdie, Jr. and Pat Hulsey Hurt; great-grandmother, Nancy Purdie; aunts and uncles, Scott and Julie Purdie, Craig and Jennifer Purdie, Jim and Kim Hulsey, Jeff and Susan Hulsey, Phillip and Mary Nan Hulsey; countless cousins and friends who were like family.
Private funeral and burial services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time to celebrate all four lives lost.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christmas in Action, P. O. Box 5852, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or online at www.ciaspartanburg.org or to 516Now at https://516Now.org/give/.
An online memorial has been set up as a tribute to their memory. Please visit www.forevermissed.com/calebheathermackaykirsten and share photos, memories, stories, or condolences on that sight.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved