ROEBUCK, SC- MacKay Alexander Hulsey, 24, of Roebuck was tragically taken from this earth on Friday, July 31, 2020, in a plane accident in Alaska, along with the lives of his beloved girlfriend, Kirstin Nicole Wright, his brother, Caleb Parker Hulsey and his wife, Heather Dillard Hulsey.
MacKay was born on March 6, 1996, in Spartanburg, a son to Heather Denise Purdie Hulsey and William Alan Hulsey. He was a 2014 graduate of Dorman High School where he was a member of the Varsity Tennis Team.
MacKay became a personal trainer after he found that fitness helped with his depression and weight issues which he had struggled with for years. He used his passion for fitness to help improve people's lives, not only physically but also emotionally. He believed in helping people and used his own stories of past struggles with depression to connect with and motivate others to achieve their goals. He loved everything animals and had such a great love of life!
Along with his parents, MacKay is survived by brother, Harrison Alan Hulsey; grandparents, Edith and Alexander MacKay Purdie, Jr. and Pat Hulsey Hurt; great-grandmother, Nancy Purdie; aunts and uncles, Scott and Julie Purdie, Craig and Jennifer Purdie, Jim and Kim Hulsey, Jeff and Susan Hulsey, Phillip and Mary Nan Hulsey; countless cousins and friends who were like family.
Private funeral and burial services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time to celebrate all four lives lost.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christmas in Action, P. O. Box 5852, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or online at www.ciaspartanburg.org
or to 516Now at https://516Now.org/give/.
An online memorial has been set up as a tribute to their memory. Please visit www.forevermissed.com/calebheathermackaykirsten
and share photos, memories, stories, or condolences on that sight.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel