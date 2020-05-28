Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Resources
More Obituaries for Madie Lyles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madie Lyles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madie Lyles Obituary
Madie Lyles, of 271 Lampost Rd, Inman, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the widow of Junior Lyles, and daughter of the late Will Lorance and Evelyn Carson. Mrs Lyles was a member of Brooklyn C.M.E. Church and was employed with Saybrooks(Inman Mills).
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: three daughters, Trudy (Sam)Snoddy, Elizabeth (Mike) Lyles of Inman, S.C. and Sylvia Lyles of Boiling Springs; four sons, Jimmy Lee Lyles of Boiling Springs, S.C., Edward (Ann) Lyles of Spartanburg, S.C., Calvin Lyles and Leon Lyles of Inman, S.C.; ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grand children and host of other family and friends.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Elizabeth Lyles, 710 Clark Rd. Inman, S.C. 29349
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -