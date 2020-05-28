|
|
Madie Lyles, of 271 Lampost Rd, Inman, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the widow of Junior Lyles, and daughter of the late Will Lorance and Evelyn Carson. Mrs Lyles was a member of Brooklyn C.M.E. Church and was employed with Saybrooks(Inman Mills).
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: three daughters, Trudy (Sam)Snoddy, Elizabeth (Mike) Lyles of Inman, S.C. and Sylvia Lyles of Boiling Springs; four sons, Jimmy Lee Lyles of Boiling Springs, S.C., Edward (Ann) Lyles of Spartanburg, S.C., Calvin Lyles and Leon Lyles of Inman, S.C.; ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grand children and host of other family and friends.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Elizabeth Lyles, 710 Clark Rd. Inman, S.C. 29349
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 28, 2020