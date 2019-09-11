Home

J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
3901 S.Church St.
Roebuck, SC
Mae Frances (Rice) Davis Obituary
Mrs. Mae Frances Rice Davis, 96, of 800 Heath Ln., Apt. 5 entered into eternal rest on Tuesday morning, September 10, 2019 at the White Oak Nursing Home at North Grove. Mrs. Davis was the widow of Mr. Marvin A. Davis. She was the daughter of the late Mr. David Rice and Mrs. Sallie Thompson Rice.
Survivors include: two daughters, Lovette Davis of Roebuck, SC and Laverne Jones Brown of Greenville, SC; three grandchildren, Felicia Sabur, Lovette Allen and Matthew Jones; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Mae Frances Rice Davis will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S.Church St., Roebuck, SC.
The family will receive friends at the home.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
