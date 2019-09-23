|
LANDRUM- Mae Pruitt Raines, 94, of Landrum passed away on September 22,2019. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Conway and Nettie Edwards Pruitt and widow of Howard Wilson Raines.
She was a member of Landrum Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by two step sons Steve Raines and Jeff Raines; and a sister in law Peggy Pruitt.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Landrum Cemetery conducted by Rev. Rex Keaton.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 23, 2019