SPARTANBURG, SC -- Magdalene "Sissy" Washington, 78 of 4413 Grissom Road, died October 19, 2019. A native of Spartanburg County and daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Jones and widow of Charlie Washington. She was a member of Grace and Truth Ministries of Spartanburg, SC.
Survivors include one son; Keith Jones of the home. Two sisters: Queenie Lawton of Woodruff, SC and Mae Jones of Spartanburg, SC. Three brothers: Bennie Jones, Douglas Jones both of Woodruff, SC and Carlos Jones, of Spartanburg, SC. Three grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at New Bethel Baptist Church, Woodruff, SC with burial in church cemetery.
