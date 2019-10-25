Home

Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church
Woodruff, SC
Magdalene "Sissy" Washington

Magdalene "Sissy" Washington Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC -- Magdalene "Sissy" Washington, 78 of 4413 Grissom Road, died October 19, 2019. A native of Spartanburg County and daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Jones and widow of Charlie Washington. She was a member of Grace and Truth Ministries of Spartanburg, SC.
Survivors include one son; Keith Jones of the home. Two sisters: Queenie Lawton of Woodruff, SC and Mae Jones of Spartanburg, SC. Three brothers: Bennie Jones, Douglas Jones both of Woodruff, SC and Carlos Jones, of Spartanburg, SC. Three grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at New Bethel Baptist Church, Woodruff, SC with burial in church cemetery.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 25, 2019
