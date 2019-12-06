|
INMAN, SC- Maggie Lee Miller Dickerson, 87, passed away on Wednesday, December 04, 2019. She was the daughter of the late David and Nellie King Miller and the widow of Gene Autry Dickerson. She worked in the textile industry, having been employed at Saxon Mills, The Beattie Plant, Woodside Mill and also 101 Truck Stop. She was a Christian having followed Channel 16 Ministries.
Survivors include three sons, Steve (Kim) Dickerson of Wellford, Dennis (Terry) Dickerson of Inman and Kenny Dickerson (Jo) of Wellford; a daughter, Susan (Larry) Chastain; two brothers, Kenneth and Melvin Miller; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons, Lewis Miller and Danny Dickerson; two sisters, Dorothy Henson and Faye Hicks; two brothers, Frank and Robert Miller.
Funeral Services will be held at 1PM on Saturday, December 07, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randall Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends from 12PM until 1PM prior to the service. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
The family is at the home of son, Dennis Dickerson 1231 Hampton Road Inman, SC 29349.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 6, 2019